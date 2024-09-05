Donald Trump Says Barron Is His ‘Secret Weapon’ to Win Over Gen Z: ‘He’s Captivated Their Attention’

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are courting Gen Z voters for November election. But the former-president's ‘Trump' card is his own son, Barron Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are both vying for the attention of the roughly 41 million Gen Z voters expected to vote in the upcoming election.

While Harris is primarily engaging with younger voters through influencers, many of whom are reportedly paid to promote her, Trump is taking a different approach.

Just for Barron, Trump had ‘tremendous success' while connecting with Gen Z

The ex-prez's ‘Trump' card is his 17-year-old son, Barron Trump, who is becoming a “secret weapon” to win over Gen Z.

When the Mail host sparked the topic how Barron is his “secret weapon” with influencers, Trump quickly responded, “He is such a such a good young guy. He is always a boy to me,” and added, “Barron who is a very good athlete, he is a very smart person, and he has very much captivated the attention of the public, have seen that.”

“He [Barron] knows so much about it,” Trump told the Daily Mail. And had a “tremendous success” Barron on his side.

“Adin Ross, you know, I mean, I do some people that I wasn't so familiar with, different generation. He knows every one of them. And we've had tremendous success.”

One notable example is Trump's live stream with Twitch streamer and Gen-Z icon Adin Ross, which garnered nearly 600,000 views. This opened the door for Trump to engage with other Gen Z platforms, including an interview with Elon Musk on X Spaces and an appearance on comedian Theo Von's podcast This Past Weekend.

According to the latest SurveyUSA election poll, Trump holds a 4-point lead over Harris among voters aged 18-34, a group that includes both Gen Z and some Millennials. The same survey revealed that 87% of voters in this demographic are either certain or likely to vote in the 2024 election.

Trump's efforts to appeal to Gen Z voters go beyond podcast appearances and live streams

Trump's campaign is reportedly spending millions of dollars to run advertisements during popular college football broadcasts.

Trump acknowledges that Barron's knowledge of the digital landscape is invaluable, though he stops short of explicitly stating that Barron's deep familiarity with these platforms comes from his own time spent online.

Some speculate that Barron might even be active on social media using anonymous accounts, where he could be sharing conservative content and engaging with the online community, all while maintaining a low profile.

The personal motivation for Barron to support his father stems from years of watching his family face criticism from the media and political establishment.