back to top
Search
    IndiaSC questions ED on non-sharing of ‘un-relied’ documents; reserves verdict
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    SC questions ED on non-sharing of ‘un-relied’ documents; reserves verdict

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 5: Does withholding “clinching” documents in the favour of a person accused of money laundering violate his right to fair trial under Article 21 of the Constitution?

    A three-judge Bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka on Wednesday reserved its verdict on entitlement of an accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to get seized documents that the prosecution does not rely on before the commencement of trial.

    “What troubles us is that when there can be a clinching document, which is very much there, very much exists, and only because of the procedural angles, the accused does not get that document. Does it not affect Article 21? Now the law has progressed, the interpretation of the Constitution has progressed. Can now in today's we say that there is a document in existence, but relying upon some technicalities, you will not get it?” the Bench wondered.

    The Bench said it was considering whether it should lay down the law on this issue or refer it to a larger bench for a definitive pronouncement.

    While hearing an appeal against a Delhi High Court judgment holding that the prosecution is not obligated to provide such documents at the pre-trial stage — the Bench posed several probing questions to the Enforcement Directorate.

    If

    an accused needed documents to apply for bail or to demonstrate a plausible , there should be no restriction on their access, noted the Bench — which also included Justice A Amanullah and Justice AG Masih.

    “During bail proceedings there is no prohibition on the court considering plausible defence of the accused…If he wants to rely on documents which are not in his custody, he has the right to get those documents. You can't say that he can only produce documents in his pocket. Otherwise it is arbitrary. Whether the document is of sterling quality is for the court to decide,” it said.

    On behalf of the appellants, senior counsel R Basant and Gopal Sankaranarayanan argued that the PMLA accused was entitled to get both relied-upon and un-relied upon documents at the earliest stage.

    Contesting their arguments, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate, submitted that the accused had the right to get the un-relied on documents only after framing of charges, and that he was only entitled to a list of the documents till the trial began.

    Raju said sharing the documents with the accused can impede the investigation. Even if the investigation against a particular accused may be complete, it may still be ongoing with regard to other accused, and the document in question may be relevant for the investigation against the other accused.

    The Bench, however, noted that in modern times, soft copies are available, and it is easy to scan and provide even bulky documents.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    ‘Kejriwal not a threat in PMLA case’; SC hears bail plea
    Next article
    Donald Trump Says Barron Is His ‘Secret Weapon’ to Win Over Gen Z: ‘He’s Captivated Their Attention’
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    ‘Kejriwal not a threat in PMLA case’; SC hears bail plea

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 5: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

    We want to create many Singapores in India: PM Modi after meeting counterpart Wong

    Northlines Northlines -
    Singapore, Sep 5: Singapore and India on Thursday elevated...

    Air India plane makes precautionary landing at Moscow

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 5: An Air India aircraft from...

    After announcing its first Haryana list, BJP faces revolt across state

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 5: After the announcement of 67...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why teaching children body safety and consent from an early age...

    DoT Proposes Implementation Rules for Key Aspects of India’s New Telecom...

    OpenAI Japan CEO Reveals Exciting New “GPT-Next” AI Project in Development