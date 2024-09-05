back to top
Search
    InternationalChina’s Top Spy Agency Warns Students: ‘Be Cautious of Attractive Men and...
    International

    China’s Top Spy Agency Warns Students: ‘Be Cautious of Attractive Men and Women’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Reportedly, members of foreign intelligence agencies target Chinese college students with access to classified and sensitive scientific data.

    China's top spy agency has warned students with access to sensitive data to be wary of “handsome men and beautiful women” who could fake feelings to lure them into spying for foreign entities, compromising security.

    China's ministry of state security on Wednesday released on its public WeChat social media account detailed cautions to students whom it said could be manipulated in a number of ways to give up information.

    It said state security departments have found that personnel of foreign espionage and intelligence organs have carried out targeted wooing and infiltration of young students.

    “They take advantage of the characteristics of young students' strong curiosity and willingness to try new things,” a statement said.

    China has been cracking down on perceived threats to its national security, releasing several warnings this year to its citizens and revealing cases of spying that it has uncovered.

    Workers for foreign intelligence agencies specifically target college students with access to classified and sensitive scientific research data, disguising themselves as university scholars, and employees of scientific research institutions and consulting companies, the agency said.

    They lure young students “with high-paying part-time opportunities in the name of market research, academic exchanges,” it added.

    After students express interest, the agency said foreign intelligence agencies will provide so-called free training and guidance through social media, telephone, or video conferencing.

    They even put on the “disguise of handsome guys and beautiful women who are intimate and considerate, dragging young students into the trap of love with false feelings.”

    The agency did not provide specific details of any foreign firms who have targeted students. It could not be immediately reached for comment.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Donald Trump Says Barron Is His ‘Secret Weapon’ to Win Over Gen Z: ‘He’s Captivated Their Attention’
    Next article
    Who Is Malik Obama, Barack Obama’s Half-Brother and the Latest to Endorse Donald Trump?
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Who Is Malik Obama, Barack Obama’s Half-Brother and the Latest to Endorse Donald Trump?

    Northlines Northlines -
    Malik Obama, Barack Obama's half-brother, endorses Donald Trump despite...

    Donald Trump Says Barron Is His ‘Secret Weapon’ to Win Over Gen Z: ‘He’s Captivated Their Attention’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are courting Gen Z...

    Meghan Markle Feels ‘Humiliated’ After Being ‘Ignored’ by Hollywood A-Lister

    Northlines Northlines -
    Meghan Markle is believed to have suffered a "pretty...

    Google’s Path to Global Dominance Started in This Menlo Park Garage 26 Years Ago

    Northlines Northlines -
    Google birthday: Larry Page and Sergey Brin started Google...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actress promotes simple exercises to relieve frozen shoulder pain

    Why teaching children body safety and consent from an early age...

    DoT Proposes Implementation Rules for Key Aspects of India’s New Telecom...