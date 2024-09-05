China’s Top Spy Agency Warns Students: ‘Be Cautious of Attractive Men and Women’

Reportedly, members of foreign intelligence agencies target Chinese college students with access to classified and sensitive scientific research data.

China's top spy agency has warned students with access to sensitive data to be wary of “handsome men and beautiful women” who could fake feelings to lure them into spying for foreign entities, compromising national security.

China's ministry of state security on Wednesday released on its public WeChat social media account detailed cautions to students whom it said could be manipulated in a number of ways to give up information.

It said state security departments have found that personnel of foreign espionage and intelligence organs have carried out targeted wooing and infiltration of young students.

“They take advantage of the characteristics of young students' strong curiosity and willingness to try new things,” a statement said.

China has been cracking down on perceived threats to its national security, releasing several warnings this year to its citizens and revealing cases of spying that it has uncovered.

Workers for foreign intelligence agencies specifically target college students with access to classified and sensitive scientific research data, disguising themselves as university scholars, and employees of scientific research institutions and consulting companies, the agency said.

They lure young students “with high-paying part-time opportunities in the name of market research, academic exchanges,” it added.

After students express interest, the agency said foreign intelligence agencies will provide so-called free training and guidance through social media, telephone, or video conferencing.

They even put on the “disguise of handsome guys and beautiful women who are intimate and considerate, dragging young students into the trap of love with false feelings.”

The agency did not provide specific details of any foreign firms who have targeted students. It could not be immediately reached for comment.