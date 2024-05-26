back to top
Does regular soy consumption really threaten male hormone levels?
Life Style

Does regular soy consumption really threaten male hormone levels?

By: Northlines

Date:

This is a hotly debated topic that has been discussed at length among nutrition experts. Some believe soy intake can lower male hormone levels, while others say there is little evidence to support this. Shivani Bajwa, a trusted functional medicine practitioner, weighs in on this contentious issue and separates myth from fact.

Many are aware that soy contains compounds called phytoestrogens, which are plant versions of estrogen that our bodies can absorb. This has led some to theorize that a high soy intake may mimic estrogen effects and potentially influence testosterone. A few studies do point to a slight dip in levels with significant soy consumption.

However, Bajwa explains that the current research is inconclusive and does not conclusively prove soy significantly decreases testosterone in men. Several rigorous investigations on males during puberty have delivered mixed results, with some finding negligible impacts. She notes how amounts ingested, individual metabolism, overall diet and lifestyle all factor in as well. Plus, the highest doses used in certain studies far surpass typical amounts in a balanced diet.

Overall, Bajwa reassures that moderate amounts of whole soy foods like tofu, tempeh and soy milk, as part of a varied nutrition plan, seem safe for males and unlikely to negatively impact hormones. These products provide valuable protein, vitamins and minerals. As with any component, moderation and monitoring personal responses are sensible precautions, she advises.

For those still uncertain, Bajwa recommends consulting a medical expert or dietitian to address individual concerns. The relationship between soy and testosterone levels remains an area meriting more research for definitive answers.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

