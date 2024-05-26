back to top
Budget-friendly and highly nutritious local Indian foods to replace trendy imported substitutes
Budget-friendly and highly nutritious local Indian foods to replace trendy imported substitutes

‘Embrace Local Nutritious Swaps for a Healthier You'

Are you being lured by trendy imported foods, thinking they are better for your ? Think again. Many local Indian ingredients can provide the same, if not more, nutrients without the premium price tag. In this article, we explore 9 -friendly and highly nutritious desi foods that can easily replace commonly used foreign substitutes.

For your avocado toast or guacamole craving, skip the avo and instead mash peas or yogurt with cucumber for a protein-packed spread with a similar texture. Berries like mulberries, jamun and amla found within our country are also packed with antioxidants to satisfy your berry fix. Quinoa may attract you with its popularity but millets like bajra and ragi are powerhouse grains readily available providing comparable fiber and minerals.

Our very own greens like spinach, methi and sarson ka saag are also nutrition powerhouses rich in vitamin A, magnesium and more. Flaxseeds and basil seeds are excellent local sources of omega-3s that can swap chia seeds in meals and bakes. Milk alternatives don't need to be imported either – experiment with natural desi options like coconut, soy and rice milk. Fermented drinks like kanji and lassi provide natural probiotics as an easy swap for trendy kombucha.

For herbs, dried methi leaves add an Indian twist instead of reaching for foreign varieties. And kokum with its digestive benefits is a unique local fruit that can feature in place of dried cranberries. Rather than chasing trends, focus on readily available regional ingredients that support local communities while also benefitting your health and wellness. Enjoy these tasty indigenous swaps for a fitter you!

Find Affordable Flights Anywhere with Google Flights’ Powerful Search Tools
Does regular soy consumption really threaten male hormone levels?
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

