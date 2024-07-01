Does Extreme Heat Affect How Well Your Sunscreen Works?

“Beat the Heat: Does Your Sunscreen Still Work?”

As temperatures soar to record highs across the country this summer, many are rightfully concerned about sun protection. However, did you know that extremely hot weather can impact how well your sunscreen shields skin from the sun's damaging rays?

All sunscreens work to either reflect, absorb, or scatter UV rays trying to reach the skin. But during periods of intense heat, the chemicals responsible for this protection can degrade more quickly. As a result, the stated SPF (sun protection factor) may no longer be accurate.

Higher temperatures cause sunscreen ingredients like avobenzone and oxybenzone to break down faster. When this happens, they lose the ability to stop ultraviolet (UV) rays from penetrating the skin. Research suggests sun protection can decrease significantly within just two hours of sun exposure at 90°F or above.

So what's a sun-worshipper to do? Reapply more frequently is key, especially if sweating, swimming or drying off often. Aim to refresh every 80 minutes to make sure you maintain the labeled SPF coverage. Look for options formulated to withstand water and recognized for stability at elevated temperatures.

Staying hydrated and seeking shade are also recommended when it's roasting outside. Remember – no sunscreen can block 100% of UV rays. Combining multiple protective strategies is best for facing the sun's strongest summer stint. With a little extra care, you can safely enjoy the sunny days ahead while safeguarding skin health for seasons to come.