back to top
Search
    IndiaDoctor death: At least six Durga Puja committees reject Bengal Govt's Rs...
    India

    Doctor death: At least six Durga Puja committees reject Bengal Govt’s Rs 85,000 honorarium

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Kolkata, Aug 26: Amid growing calls for justice for the RG Kar victim, at least six out of nearly 40,000 Durga Puja committees in West Bengal have so far rejected the Rs 85,000 honorarium offered by the Mamata Banerjee government, saying they cannot accept the assistance when women have taken to the streets demanding security.

    Rina Das, president of Bhadrakali Bouthan Sangha in Hooghly, explained, “We have decided to boycott this grant this year to honour the sentiments of our members who are deeply upset over the brutal attack on the postgraduate trainee doctor at her workplace. We had received this grant for several years in the past.”

    Prasenjit Bhattacharya from Uttarpara Shakti Sangha echoed similar sentiments, saying, “This is a symbolic protest. We will not accept the money until those involved in this heinous are apprehended and brought to justice.”

    Other committees, including Lalgola Krishnapur Sanyasitala in Murshidabad and Bethuadahari Town Club in Nadia, have also notified local authorities of their decision to decline the grant.

    The Hiland Park Durgostav Committee in Jadavpur has similarly rejected the grant to show solidarity with the victim's family. A committee official remarked, “We have unanimously decided to forgo the grant given the current situation of protests and demands for justice.”

    The Forum for Durgotsab, which represents community Durga Puja committees, urged to keep the festival separate from the tragic incident.

    Partha Ghosh, a senior office-bearer, said, “We are grief-stricken and devastated by the tragedy and demand exemplary punishment for all those involved. We want justice be delivered at the earliest but don't know why this is being linked to Bengal's Durga Puja which has got UNESCO distinction.”

    Santosh Mitra Square Puja Committee's key organiser Sajal Ghosh, also a senior BJP leader, had earlier called on all puja committees to reject the honorarium to send a clear message of disapproval regarding the state's handling of the case. “While we have not accepted the grant for several years, I urge every committee to reject it to convey our stance unequivocally,” Ghosh said.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Plan to build Kedarnath replica in Delhi dropped
    Next article
    More than 1.36 lakh WR and CR employees to benefit from UPS: Officials
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    More than 1.36 lakh WR and CR employees to benefit from UPS: Officials

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Aug 26: More than 1.36 lakh employees of...

    Plan to build Kedarnath replica in Delhi dropped

    Northlines Northlines -
    Dehradun, Aug 26:  The proposed construction of a replica...

    Centre cuts public grievances redressal time to 21 days

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 26: The Centre has reduced redressal...

    Festivities in Mathura on Janmashtami, devotees offer prayers to Lord Krishna

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mathura, Aug 26: Lakhs of devotees from across the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    More than 1.36 lakh WR and CR employees to benefit from...

    Plan to build Kedarnath replica in Delhi dropped

    Centre cuts public grievances redressal time to 21 days