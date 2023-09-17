Do not support to terrorists, urges grief-stricken people of Kashmir

Jammu, Sep 16: The martyrdom of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak, DySP Humayun Muzamil Bhat and Rifleman Ravi Kumar at the Kokernag encounter in Anantnag led to a pall of gloom across the nation and the grief was equally shared in Kashmir.

The people across Kashmir expressed pain at the martyrdom of the officers, the DSP and the rifleman by organising candle-light marches and along the national highway in Srinagar, people put up black flags at many places as a sign of mourning.

In the Anantnag encounter, joint security forces operations are continuing against a group of two to three terrorists hiding there and the security forces including Army and local police are being provided support by small quadcopters and larger drones to keep an eye on the entire area.

General-Officer-Commanding 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajeev Ghai and General-Officer-Commanding Victor Force Major Gen Balbir Singh are closely monitoring the operations.

They visited the encounter site to boost the morale of troops in operations, and said that the terrorists shall not be spared. Hexacopter drones and new modern technology are being used by the Army for the ongoing operation in Kokernag.

“The social media was flooded with angry protests by people of Kashmir at various places, and expressions of pain at the terror attack in Anantnag. In the viral videos, people burnt the flag and effigy of Pakistan, to express their anger and shouted ‘Pakistan Haaye Haaye' for the terror attack,” they said.

In highly emotional messages posted on social media, the Kashmiris observed that because of the terror attacks, the nation was losing the precious resources that it needed the most.

“The youth of Kashmir posted heartfelt messages on social media calling upon people to denounce Pakistan-sponsored terror and urged others and also the seniors to promptly share information about any terror activity,” sources revealed.

As per official sources, youth called upon the Kashmiris to not give shelter or logistics support to any person associated with a terror activity.

Sources added that at Kreeri in Pattan Sub-District of Baramulla, a candle light march was organized in the honour of martyrs DySP Humayun Muzamil Bhat, Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak.

A candle light march was held at Clock Tower in Shopian to pay homage to the martyrs of Anantnag and also to protest against Pakistan. The candle march saw participation of the local population and government officials. Participants expressed their grief and raised pro-India and pro-Army slogans.

They added that a candle light march was held in Pulwama in the memory of the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting with terrorists. Locals gathered in huge numbers and participated in the candle light march, carried out through the streets of the town.

“They chanted ‘Hindustan Zindabad' and ‘Indian Army Amar Rahe' slogans,” said sources.

However, in Poonch as well, a candle light march was taken out to pay tribute to the Kokernag martyrs. People shouted pro-India and pro-Army slogans.

At a school assembly in Doda district, the children observed silence for a few minutes to pay homage to the martyrs and as an expression of gratitude for their supreme sacrifice, they said.