DMA issues avalanche warning for 8 districts of J&K

Srinagar, Feb 22: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Thursday issued an avalanche warning during the next 24 hours in the

higher reaches of eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

An avalanche with a “medium danger” level is likely to occur above 2200 meters over Bandipora, Baramulla in north Kashmir, Ganderbal in central Kashmir

and Kupwara in north Kashmir districts in the next 24 hours.

A similar warning has also been issued for the people living in the upper reaches of the Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Ramban districts of Jammu division.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders.

Upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received moderate to heavy snowfall during the past several days prompting authorities to issue a fresh avalanche warning as a precautionary measure for the people on Thursday.

The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help given any emergency.