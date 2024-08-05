back to top
    Distinguishing Between Deadly Mosquito-Borne Viruses Like Zika and Dengue Remains A Challenge

    “Curbing the Spread: The Challenge of Distinguishing Zika from Dengue”

    Mosquito-borne viruses like Zika and Dengue can be difficult to tell apart due to their similar symptoms. While preventing mosquito bites is key to curbing transmission, proper diagnosis is also important for treatment and reporting. However, differentiating between these infections poses a challenge even for medical professionals.

    Zika and Dengue fever are both caused by viruses transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Initial symptoms are very much alike and include fever, rash, joint pains, and conjunctivitis. But accurate diagnosis is critical, as Zika in pregnant women can cause birth defects. Dengue has more severe forms that need timely management.

    Diagnostic tests to detect viral antigens or RNA are available, but each virus may not be detected at the same time during illness. This can lead to incorrect diagnoses. Tests are also not available at all levels of healthcare facilities. Additionally, a person can be infected with both viruses simultaneously, further muddying the waters.

    Given these difficulties, the focus is on preventive measures like wearing full-sleeved clothes and using insect repellents, especially for at-risk groups like pregnant women. With mosquito breeding checked through destroyed containers and fogging, seasonal virus outbreaks may be contained. As diagnostic tools improve, healthier guidelines can be laid down for patients and the efforts to curb transmission of these debilitating infections can receive a boost.

