Director Prasanth Varma addresses delay in HanuMan’s digital release on ZEE5, assures fans of its arrival

The highly anticipated digital release of the hit Telugu superhero film “HanuMan” has faced yet another delay, leaving fans disappointed. However, director Prasanth Varma took to social media to assure fans that the delay was unintentional and the team is working hard to release the film online as soon as possible.

Starring Telugu star Teja Sajja in the titular role, “HanuMan” was a box office success when it premiered in theaters back in January. Drawing from Hindu mythology, the film told the gripping story of a young man who gains superpowers and rises to protect his people. Critics praised its epic scale production and Varma’s unique vision of bringing such a beloved figure from folklore to the big screen.

With its theatrical run complete, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film’s digital premiere so they can rewatch it from the comfort of their homes. “HanuMan” was expected to release on ZEE5 for the Telugu audience on Maha Shivaratri in early March. However, when that date passed with no update from the makers, disappointment grew in the online community.

In a recent social media post, Varma addressed the delay and assured fans it was not intentional. He said the entire team has been working tirelessly to finalize the release but want to make sure fans get the best possible experience once it’s out. Varma also thanked fans for their continuous support and understanding.

The official ZEE5 Telugu Twitter handle also joined in, notifying fans that the long wait for “HanuMan” is almost over and it will soon be available on their platform with English subtitles. With the director personally responding to calm concerns, it seems the hit film is closer than ever to fulfilling its digital destiny. Fans can now look forward to enjoying this triumph of Telugu cinema from the comfort of their homes very soon.