Director Imtiaz Ali engages in debates with devoted Rockstar fans; Diljit Dosanjh understands fans’ perspective

SEO-Optimized Headline: Director Imtiaz Ali gets into heated discussions with devoted fans of his cult classic film Rockstar; Diljit Dosanjh supports fans' perspectives

Director Imtiaz Ali recently revealed that he has engaged in passionate debates with dedicated fans of his acclaimed 2011 musical drama Rockstar over perceived flaws in the film. While speaking to promote his upcoming Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh, Ali said fans were upset when he acknowledged areas for improvement, seeing it as criticism of their beloved movie. However, Dosanjh, a huge admirer of Rockstar himself, defended fans' right to their interpretations.

The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor in a breakout role, has gained an intensely loyal following in the decade since its release. But Ali said acknowledging its imperfections led to clashes with some supporters who refuse to accept any critique. When he mentioned aspects “that were not okay”, Dosanjh was taken aback, repeatedly saying “No, no, no” in disagreement.

The Punjabi superstar sees Rockstar as cinematically inspired and deeply moving in its exploration of inner anguish. For passionate viewers who found profound meaning in its story and performances, criticisms may feel like an attack on their personal experience.

Diljit told Ali that fans reacting strongly simply shows how much the film resonated with them on an emotional level. As he reasoned, openly analyzing creative works risks interfering with individual perspectives – an element particularly important for artistic genres like poetry and music that inspire subjective interpretations.

While critique has value, Diljit believed fans were understandably defending their connection to a work whose impact clearly still lingers over a decade later. This discussion highlights both a director's perspective and fans' proprietary feelings towards cultural works that hold deep significance in their lives.