    Digital India Language Experts Recruitment 2024 Notification, Apply Online Now

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Digital Corporation has launched a nationwide recruitment drive to hire Language Experts from various linguistic backgrounds. Candidates proficient in languages like Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Manipuri, Punjabi, Santhali, Gujarati, Bodo and Konkani are encouraged to apply.

    A total of 10 positions are available on a contractual basis. The last date to submit online applications is November 1st, 2024. Successful candidates will be involved in important translation and localization work to aid digital inclusion efforts across India.

    Some of the key roles and responsibilities may include translating content between languages, transcribing audio/video, transliterating text, interpreting at events, creating original content and conducting linguistic analysis. A strong command over grammar, vocabulary and cultural nuances of the target language is essential.

    Applicants must hold a minimum of a Bachelor's degree in the relevant language, linguistics or a related field. Preference will be given to candidates possessing higher degrees like Master's or PhD. Relevant work experience will also be considered for the selection process.

    Interested individuals can apply online via the official website of Digital India Corporation – https://ora.digitalindiacorporation.in/. After registering on the portal, applicants need to fill the application form, upload documents and submit.

    Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview round that will evaluate their language proficiency, subject knowledge and communication skills. The selection will be based on academic qualifications, experience and performance in the interview.

    This recruitment by Digital India Corporation is a great opportunity for linguistics experts to be a part of the government's mission to promote digital services across different regions of the country. Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply before the deadline.

    King Charles' Visit Sparks Renewed Debate Over Australia's Constitutional Links to Britain
    Coca-Cola recalls thousands of cases of Minute Maid Lemonade after 'zero sugar' drinks found to contain sugar
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

