    Coca-Cola recalls thousands of cases of Minute Maid Lemonade after ‘zero sugar’ drinks found to contain sugar

    In a surprising turn of events, Coca-Cola has recalled over 13,000 cartons of its popular Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade after discovering they were mistakenly filled with the full sugar version. According to reports, the recall impacts 12-pack canned drinks shipped to retail stores in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio between early September.

    The mislabeling was classified as a class II recall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which denotes a potential ‘ hazard' risk. One can of regular Minute Maid Lemonade contains around 40 grams of sugar, well above the zero amounts expected in the zero sugar variant. Customers can check for the recalled FEB1725CNA or FEB1725CNB codes printed on affected carton packaging.

    In a statement, Coca-Cola stated all potentially impacted product has been removed from shelves. However, the FDA lists the event as ongoing. It remains unclear precisely how the mix-up occurred, but the beverage giant has duty to ensure correct nutritional information is on labels for consumer trust. While a labeling error affected a relatively small amount, it highlights the importance of quality control in major corporations.

    With obesity and diabetes serious public health issues, many watch sugar intake closely. This recall serves as an important reminder for companies to have rigorous accuracy standards, as misleading labels undermine efforts of those watching their sugar consumption. While unintended, this situation also presents an important lesson for all manufacturers to learn from.

