Development on fast track: PM Modi unveils Rs 41K crore rail, road projects

New Delhi: In a major step towards providing world-class amenities at railway stations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of 553 stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Youngsters have the maximum say in deciding how the country will shape up… Your dream, your hard work and Modi's resolve will guarantee Viksit Bharat. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister



At least 30 railway stations in Punjab, 29 in Haryana and three in HP will be revamped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Exuding confidence of retaining power for the third term, PM Modi said the mega drive launched today was a symbol of the new work culture in the country. “The scale and speed with which new projects have begun have left everyone baffled. We dream big and work tirelessly to realise these,” the PM said.

The 553 railway stations, spread across 27 states and union territories, will be upgraded at a cost of over Rs 19,000 crore. The stations are designed to act as city centres having food courts, children's play areas and other mall-like facilities.



The PM also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 1,500 road overbridges and underpasses spread across 24 states and union territories. The total cost of these projects is around Rs 21,520 crore. PM Modi, who kicked off these projects virtually, also inaugurated Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh, which was upgraded at a cost of Rs 385 crore. This centrally air-conditioned station has modern amenities like an air concourse, food courts and a two-level parking lot.

“Today, the foundation stones for more than 2,000 railway projects have been laid. The third term of this government is going to start in June,” the PM asserted.



People had seen a new India being built in the last 10 years, he said, underlining the transformation of the Railways, including the launch of Vande Bharat trains. He said facilities that used to appear a distant dream to Indians had now become a reality.

In a swipe at previous governments, PM Modi said the government headed by him put a brake on the loot of public money. Stating that the Railway Budget increased from Rs 45,000 crore 10 years ago to Rs 2.5 lakh crore today, the PM said the increase in the allocation to the Railways would not have an impact on the ground if revenue leaks and scams were not plugged.