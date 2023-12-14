Derek O’Brien Suspended From Rajya Sabha For Remainder Of Winter Session

New Delhi, Dec 14: TMC member Derek O’Brien was on Thursday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Winter Session for his “unruly behaviour” and “misconduct” in the House.

Soon after the House assembled at noon after an initial adjournment, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar named O’Brien and warned him against disrupting the House proceedings and raising slogans in utter disregard of the directions of the Chair.

The Chairman had earlier named O’Brien in the morning for his “unruly behaviour” and had asked him to leave the House. But he remained inside the House. (Agencies)