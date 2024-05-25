Democracy triumphs again in Jammu Kashmir; Anantnag polling creates history, registers around 53 %

J&K records 58.11 % polling in five PCs, highest in 35 years

ANANTNAG: MAY 25: In a historic display of democratic fervor, electors in Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency turned out in a remarkable numbers to vote peacefully in the sixth phase of country-wide General Elections to 18th Lok Sabha registering a significant voter turnout of around 53 %.

“The significant participation of voters, including first timers, women and senior citizens stands testament to strength and resilience of democracy in the Union Territory”, stated Chief Electoral Officer, Pandurang K Pole while elaborating on details in this regard.

With conclusion of the Lok Sabha Polls in the UT, Jammu and Kashmir has registered an unprecedented 58.11 per cent polling in its five Parliamentary Constituencies which is highest in the past 35 years, added the CEO.

The peaceful conduct of polling in the last phase in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed around 53% voting in the districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Poonch besides Shopian and Rajouri districts partly. Fractional correction is expected in the percentage figure, as at some of the Polling Stations voting continued even after 6.00 pm and many polling parties are yet to reach the Reception Center.

This remarkable participation marks a new era of peace and civic engagement in these districts. This year's elections were conducted without any boycott calls or intimidation, exhibiting voters' unwavering belief in the power of ballot. Not a single polling station reported zero voting, a testament to the wide spread enthusiasm and commitment to the democratic process.

The corresponding percentage for last Lok Sabha election in 2019 was 9.70 %.

Sr. no Year Anantnag PC 1 2019 9.70 2 2014 28.80 3 2009 27.10 4 2004 15.04 5 1999 14.32 6 1998 28.15 7 1996 50.02 8 1991 No election held, due to turmoil 9 1989 5.07

Since eruption of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, the highest ever poll percentage in Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency, was recorded in year 1996 with 50.02%. Hence the poll percentage 53 % is highest in last 35 years, since eruption of militancy in J&K.

The CEO attributed the success and high voter turnout to certain factors including improved security, law and order environment in last 4-5 years, mobilization by 20 candidates and political parties, election awareness through SVEEP activities and more importantly voters strong belief that it is the Ballot which can lead to sustainable development (aman, tarraki aur khush-hali).

The polling took place in 2338 polling stations across the Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency with live webcasting at all the polling stations. Voting started at 7 a.m. across the PC with long queues of enthusiastic voters waiting to cast their ballots.

Demonstrating the spirit of democracy the voters of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Rajouri and Poonch districts showed up in record numbers to cast their votes in a significant show of faith in the election process. Since beginning of the poll at 7.00 am, the voters were seen standing in long queues at many polling stations across all the 5 districts. Elderlies, ladies, youths were seen enthusiastically exercising their right to vote in a peaceful environment.

The Chief Electoral Officer and other senior officers of election department monitored the progress of voting in Phase-VI across the Parliamentary Constituency from the Union Territory level Command and Control Center established at ICCC- HMT, Bemina and CEO Office, Srinagar.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Command and Control center had been working 24 x 7 at Srinagar as well as Jammu since 16 March to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections.

After two hours of polling, 8.98% voting was recorded in the constituency at 09:00 am; 23.34 % at 11.00 am, 35.61% at 01:00 pm; 44.88% at 3:00 pm while 51.35 % polling was recorded by 5:00 pm. Assembly segment wise highest poll percentage was observed in Surankote Assembly segment with around 68.00 % and lowest in Kulgam Assembly segment with around 32 %. Budhal and Rajouri assembly segments have also recorded higher poll percentage.

At the time of culmination of Polling, Assembly Segment wise tentative voter turnout in the Anantnag PC was as under:

Sr No Assembly segment Poll % at 5.00 PM (tentative) Close of Poll (tentative) 1 Zainpora 39.40 % 40.00 % 2 D.H.Pora 55.00 % 55.00 % 3 Kulgam 31.99 % 32.00 % 4 Devsar 41.50 % 44.00 % 5 Dooru 45.21 % 46.00 % 6 Kokarnag 50.00 % 52.00 % 7 Anantnag West 34.65 % 36.09 % 8 Anantnag 31.21 % 33.48 % 9 Srigufwara Bijbehra 42.40 % 43.00 % 10 Shangus Anantnag East 41.94 % 43.00 % 11 Pahalgam 55.63 % 56.00 % 12 Nawshera 65.47 % 65.47 % 13 Rajouri 67.09 % 67.18 % 14 Budhal 64.91 % 67.00 % 15 Thanamandi 65.34 % 66.20 % 16 Surankote 62.95 % 68.36 % 17 Poonch Haveli 64.19 % 67.35 % 18 Mendhar 64.69 % 66.08 % Total Poll on Polling Station 51.35 53.00 % (Approx.) Total Migrant Special PS Polling Approx. 39 % overall (at Udhampur 50 % and Delhi 53 % ) 40 % Total Postal Votes received (Absentee, VFC and receive ETPBMS till date) votes 9761 (till date received)

These figures against each Assembly Segment are tentative as postal votes polled during home voting, through EDC, Postal ballot, ETPBs and Migrant votes polled at special polling stations have not been added.

Around 18,36,576 electors had been enrolled for casting their vote in this Parliamentary Constituency. More than 9,000 polling staff performed poll duty. The polling continued till 6.00 pm while at few polling stations of Poonch- Rajouri and other areas, it continued till the last voter in queue exercised his franchise. At every polling station, basic minimum facilities of water, electricity, toilet, ramp, verandah/ waiting room had been made.

The authorities have ensured that wheelchairs and volunteers are provided to the needy as and when required. All the polling stations were adorned in all colours of festivities.

Pertinently, Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, during his visit to J&K in March, had stressed on ensuring huge voter participation of all sections of the society and efforts were made earnestly to make sure the same.

Additionally, in order to ensure inclusive voting, 17 polling booths managed by women (also called as pink polling stations),15 managed by specially abled persons and 8 polling stations managed by youths were established. Also to spread the message about environmental concerns, 15 green polling stations were set up.

To facilitate voter identification, apart from EPIC card, other documents such as Adhar card, Bank Passbooks, Driving License, PAN Card, Government employee ID card were also allowed. Media facilitation was done through special passes for more than 600 journalists.

“The democratic spirit has won over any kind of apprehension in the mind of the common Kashmiri voter. Despite terror incidence of Pahalgam, Shopian, Surankote-Mendhar in Poonch, the voters were seen coming in large numbers to vote. Anti-national elements failed to deter voters from exercising their constitutional rights. All candidates and parties were able to reach every nook and corner of the constituency during extended campaigning period from 5th to 23rd May. Meticulous planning and execution of SVEEP activities was done and it ultimately resulted in a significant increase in the voter turnout. SMS blast on mobile though telecom companies, hoarding, flex, nukkad natak, street play, painting competition, various sports competitions, rallies and related events resulted into an increase overall voter turnout. The spirit of democracy has triumphed and not even a single incident of stone pelting or any kind of violence has been reported on poll day.”, maintained the CEO.

The enthusiasm among the political parties, who are an important stakeholder in the democratic process can be gauged from the fact that a record number of applications regarding various permissions have been received on the Suvidha portal. The campaigning in Anantnag PC had been violence free witnessing historic participation of voters.

There were more than 26,000 Kashmiri migrant electors in the PC who opted for voting at 26 Special Polling Stations established at Jammu (21), Udhampur (01) and Delhi (04). At these 26 special polling stations, there was voter turnout of 40% at Jammu, around 50 % at Udhampur and 53 % at Delhi. It is for the first time that the migrant community has turned for voting in such a large numbers.

The CEO has expressed gratitude towards all the voters who came in large numbers to cast their votes despite of weather challenges. He also appreciated work done by all the Polling personnel including security personnel deployed in the election process, police officers, ARO, RO and District Election Officers for their service in making the ongoing elections successful.

The broader Union Territory level picture is given in table –

PC No PC Name Total Electors Total Pollin g Stations AC No. AC Name Polling stations Poll %age 1 Baramulla 1737865 2103 1 KARNAH 75 61.87 2 TREHGAM 89 62.56 3 KUPWARA 92 60.32 4 LOLAB 98 58.77 5 HANDWARA 117 72.04 6 LANGATE 140 63.58 7 SOPORE 129 44.36 8 RAFIABAD 149 57.38 9 URI 147 62.98 10 BARAMULLA 158 52.15 11 GULMARG 107 59.52 12 WAGOORA-KREERI 98 49.79 13 PATTAN 117 60.02 14 SONAWARI 137 64.73 15 BANDIPORA 144 60.16 16 GUREZ 31 40.82 27 BUDGAM 156 52.00 28 BEERWAH 119 61.33 2103 58.64 Total PC with Migrant Votes 59.10 2 Srinagar 1747810 2135 17 KANGAN 105 58.80 18 GANDERBAL 155 49.48 19 HAZRATBAL 117 28.28 20 KHANYAR 126 24.25 21 HABBAKADAL 128 14.05 22 LAL CHOWK 137 27.37 23 CHANNAPORA 91 22.98 24 ZADIBAL 143 29.41 25 EIDGAH 74 26.81 26 CENTRAL SHALTENG 113 26.43 29 KHANSAHIB 117 50.30 30 CHARAR-I-SHARIEF 127 56.58 31 CHADOORA 101 49.10 32 PAMPORE 120 38.10 33 TRAL 115 40.29 34 PULWAMA 112 43.39 35 RAJPORA 132 45.79 37 SHOPIAN 122 47.88 2135 38.04 Total PC with Migrant Votes 39.09 3 Anantnag-Rajouri 1836576 2338 36 ZAINAPORA 129 40.00 38 D.H. PORA 105 55.00 39 KULGAM 132 32.00 40 DEVSAR 127 44.00 41 DOORU 152 46.00 42 KOKERNAG 120 52.00 43 ANANTNAG WEST 141 36.09 44 ANANTNAG 70 33.48 45 SRIGUFWARA-BIJBEHARA 123 43.00 46 SHANGUS-ANANTNAG EAST 124 43.00 47 PAHALGAM 99 56.00 84 NOWSHERA 113 65.47 85 RAJOURI 141 67.18 86 BUDHAL 119 67.00 87 THANNAMANDI 169 66.20 88 SURANKOTE 151 68.36 89 POONCH HAVELI 190 67.35 90 MENDHAR 133 66.08 % 2338 52.60 Total PC with Migrant Votes 53.00 4 Udhampur 1623195 2637 48 INDERWAL 146 68.99 49 KISHTWAR 157 65.44 50 PADDER-NAGSENI 102 70.06 51 BHADARWAH 194 63.01 52 DODA 169 68.14 53 DODA WEST 166 69.36 54 RAMBAN 162 66.71 55 BANIHAL 186 59.04 59 UDHAMPUR WEST 184 73.28 60 UDHAMPUR EAST 157 73.26 61 CHENANI 155 69.47 62 RAMNAGAR 158 66.61 63 BANI 94 62.70 64 BILLAWAR 130 66.28 65 BASOHLI 107 64.99 66 JASROTA 129 73.68 67 KATHUA 131 75.44 68 HIRANAGAR 110 72.65 2637 68.27 5 Jammu 1780835 2416 56 GULABGARH 161 73.87 57 REASI 173 74.19 58 SHRI MATA VAISHNO DEVI 91 79.04 69 RAMGARH 112 75.28 70 SAMBA 150 74.74 71 VIJAYPUR 103 75.73 72 BISHNAH 139 77.83 73 SUCHETGARH 128 73.38 74 R.S. PURA-JAMMU SOUTH 147 68.11 75 BAHU 139 62.34 76 JAMMU EAST 152 65.98 77 NAGROTA 145 75.64 78 JAMMU WEST 117 62.82 79 JAMMU NORTH 116 67.38 80 MARH 114 79.33 81 AKHNOOR 126 78.26 82 CHHAMB 165 75.76 83 KALAKOTE-SUNDERBANI 138 69.00 2416 72.22 All PCs 11629 58.11

When we compare 18th Loksabha election voter turnout with earlier voter turn out, specially of last 35 years (period of militancy), it is highest

Sr. No YEAR Voting %AGE 1 2024 58.11 2 2019 44.07 3 2014 49.58 4 2009 39.04 5 2004 34.07 6 1999 30.89 7 1998 43.35 8 1996 47.99 9 1989 29.93

Last highest voter turnout was 49.58 % in year 2014. This year's poll percentage is quite high compared to the earlier poll percentage.