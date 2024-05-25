back to top
JammuLG Sinha Praises People and Stakeholders for Historic Voter Turnout in Anantnag-Rajouri...
JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

LG Sinha Praises People and Stakeholders for Historic Voter Turnout in Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency Elections

By: Northlines

Date:

  • LG commends JKP & Security forces for elaborate security management

SRINAGAR, May 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the people and all the stakeholders on historic turnout in Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency polls.
He also commended Police and Security forces for elaborate security management during polls in all five Parliamentary Constituencies of the Union Territory.

In a tweet, the Lt Governor said:
“I congratulate the people for historic turnout in today's polls for Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency. I compliment all stakeholders for successful conduct of this huge exercise, especially voters for their unique contribution in strengthening democratic values.
Overall, there has been 58% polling in J&K UT for 5 Parliamentary Constituencies in 5 phases, which is a record turnout and the entire process was conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner. Congratulations to the JKP & Security forces for elaborate security management”.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

