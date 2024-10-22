Delhi’s air quality plummets to ‘very poor’ category

New Delhi, Oct 22: Delhi's air quality dropped to the ‘very poor' category on Tuesday (October 22, 2024), with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 385 recorded around 8:00 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A thick layer of fog was seen in areas like Anand Vihar, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, and Akshardham Temple, as the city's air quality continued to deteriorate. Smog also engulfed the Ghazipur area, further worsening visibility.

The CPCB classified the city's air as ‘very poor,' warning of possible health impacts for residents, especially those with respiratory conditions. The pollution levels are expected to remain high if weather conditions remain unfavourable.

Saif, a Kartavya Path visitor, said, “Everyone faces difficulty in breathing during these months, especially in October, November, and December. The government is taking the right steps to curb pollution. The situation in Delhi is such that if the right steps are not taken on time, it could cause a lot of trouble in the future.”

Earlier on Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) in Delhi-NCR after the overall AQI fell into the ‘very poor' category. Delhi recorded a daily average AQI of 310, as per the CPCB's daily AQI Bulletin.

“As per the dynamic model and forecasts for weather/meteorological conditions and air quality provided by IMD/IITM, there is a likelihood of the daily average AQI of Delhi remaining in the ‘very poor' category (AQI 301-400) in the coming days due to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions,” according to a Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change release.

The Sub-Committee of the CAQM decided that all actions under Stage II of the GRAP for ‘very poor' air quality be implemented by concerned agencies in the NCR. This is to prevent further deterioration of air quality.

With Stage II of GRAP now in force, an 11-point action plan is being implemented across the NCR. The plan includes mechanical/vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads, intensified inspections at construction and demolition sites, and proper disposal of collected dust at designated sites.

The CAQM has urged citizens to use public transport, minimise the use of personal vehicles, and regularly replace air filters in their vehicles. Citizens are also advised to avoid dust-generating activities and open burning of solid waste and biomass. The AQI of Delhi on Monday hovered around 300 throughout the day and was recorded at 310 at 4:00 p.m., as per CAQM data. (Agencies)