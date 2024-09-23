Deepika Padukone shares video showcasing adorable newborn quirks

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, currently savouring the joys of motherhood, has offered fans a delightful glimpse into her maternal journey, by sharing a playful video titled ‘if adults ate like newborns', humorously capturing the antics of mealtime from a newborn's perspective.



On September 8, Deepika and her husband and actor Ranveer Singh officially announced the arrival of their first baby.



Now, Deepika took to Instagram stories, where she has re-shared a reel video which is titled ‘If Adults Ate Like Newborns'. It features a woman waking up on the couch and heading to the kitchen to prepare a meal. After a moment of staring at her plate, she comically attempts to eat messily, ultimately passing out after just one bite, her mouth agape. Throughout the clip, she mimics the head-shaking antics of a newborn, bringing a humorous twist to the everyday challenges of mealtime.