    EntertainmentDeepika Padukone shares video showcasing adorable newborn quirks
    Entertainment

    Deepika Padukone shares video showcasing adorable newborn quirks

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    actress Deepika Padukone, currently savouring the joys of motherhood, has offered fans a delightful glimpse into her maternal journey, by sharing a playful video titled ‘if adults ate like newborns', humorously capturing the antics of mealtime from a newborn's perspective.

    On September 8, Deepika and her husband and actor Ranveer Singh officially announced the arrival of their first baby.

    Now, Deepika took to Instagram stories, where she has re-shared a reel video which is titled ‘If Adults Ate Like Newborns'. It features a woman waking up on the couch and heading to the kitchen to prepare a meal. After a moment of staring at her plate, she comically attempts to eat messily, ultimately passing out after just one bite, her mouth agape. Throughout the clip, she mimics the head-shaking antics of a newborn, bringing a humorous twist to the everyday challenges of mealtime.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

