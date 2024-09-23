back to top
    Boman Irani feted with South Asian Film Association award for his directorial...
    Entertainment

    Boman Irani feted with South Asian Film Association award for his directorial debut 'The Mehta Boys'

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Actor Boman Irani, whose directorial debut ‘The Mehta Boys' received standing ovation at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) recently, has been feted with the prestigious South Asian Film Association award for his directorial debut.

    The award recognises his exceptional talent and contribution to the of cinema. In the presence of his family and co-actors, Boman Irani accepted the prestigious award with pure joy.

    He took to social media to express his excitement, as he shared, ‘Winning at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival for ‘The Mehta Boys' feels like a dream come true”

    He further mentioned, ‘Having my family and cast by my side made it all the more special. To everyone who poured their heart and soul into this film but couldn't be here tonight—this win is for you! Your dedication and passion made this possible, and I am deeply grateful. Here's to the entire team.'

    ‘The Mehta Boys', which has garnered widespread critical acclaim and audience appreciation since its premier at CSAFF, is a heartwarming family drama. It showcases Boman Irani's ability to not only act but also direct with finesse.

    ‘The Mehta Boys' stars Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry and Puja Sarup in key roles. The film is written by Boman Irani along with Alexander Dinelaris Jr, who has co-written the Oscar-winning script for ‘Birdman'. It is based on a father and son, who are at odds with each other, and find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film explores the complexities of a father-son relationship.

    Boman Irani, who was last seen in ‘Dunki', and Alexander Dinelaris Jr also conducted a masterclass on the writing process of the film recently at the film fest.

