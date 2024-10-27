Decreasing water levels in Chenab raise concerns for hydroelectric projects

Jammu, Oct 26: The continued dry spell and lack of rain in the region are causing water levels in the Chenab River to drop, raising concerns for hydroelectric power generation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The declining water levels are negatively affecting power production. The Chenab River is home to several major hydroelectric projects, including the Baglihar, Salal, and Dul-Hasti power plants, with additional projects under construction. The river has the potential to generate around 16,000 megawatts of electricity.

An official from the Baglihar power project said, “During the summer, when the water level is at its peak, we generate the full capacity of 900 megawatts. However, as the water level recedes, power generation is impacted. In winter, production drops to nearly half of the capacity.”

The reduction in power generation during winter months creates challenges, as electricity demand surges across North India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. In response to low output, the power development department often resorts to unscheduled power cuts, leaving residents to cope with frequent outages.

Hydropower generated from Chenab is transmitted to the northern grid for distribution. While the Power Grid Corporation of India claims it has alternative energy sources to offset the reduced hydroelectric output, the situation on the ground tells a different story, with power shortages persisting.

With a new political administration now governing Jammu and Kashmir, residents are hoping for improved power supply during the harsh winter months.