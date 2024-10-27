Coordinated response strategy is being developed to thwart attacks: IG BSF

Srinagar, Oct 26: Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir frontier, Ashok Yadav on Saturday said that all security agencies are concerned about the recent surge in terror attacks in the Valley and a coordinated response strategy is being developed, alongside an ongoing threat assessment.

IG BSF was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the passing-out parade of 629 recruits at the BSF Subsidiary Training Centre in Humhama, Budgam.

Yadav termed the recent terror attacks in Gagangir Ganderbal and Gulmarg Baramulla as unfortunate.

“The security forces are working in coordination with each other. We are analyzing threats and are taking measures so that such incidents do not happen again,” he said.

The IG BSF said that the security grid along the Line of Control is strong which will ensure that infiltration bids are foiled

“The (infiltration) attempts increase before the winter, but our security grid is very strong in coordination with the army. And will ensure that if any attempt of infiltration occurs, we will thwart it,” he said.

Earlier, a passing out parade and attestation ceremony of four recruit batches was held at the STC Kashmir and 629 recruits were inducted into the force.

The recruits hailed from various states across India, including three from Madhya Pradesh, 262 from Chhattisgarh, 150 from Telangana, one from Tamilnadu, 140 from West Bengal, four from Odisha, 41 from Nagaland and 28 from Mizoram. The recruits underwent rigorous training to prepare themselves for border security challenges as well as law and order duties, a BSF spokesman said

J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha was Chief Guest on the occasion and he inspected the parade and appreciated the recruits' display of self-confidence, skill, and coordination.

The Chief Guest awarded medals to outstanding recruits..

A BSF spokesman said the 44 weeks of training program equipped recruits with proficiency in handling various weapons, firing skills, border management, physical efficiency and endurance, field craft & tactics, counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, law & order, and human rights.