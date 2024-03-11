Search
Dead body found in Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch
Jammu KashmirLatest NewsLead News

Dead body found in Jammu And Kashmir’s Poonch

By: Northlines

Date:

POONCH, March 11: A male dead body was found today in the morning at Sukha Katha area near B.Ed college in Poonch.
Official sources said that after receiving information, Police reached on spot and shifted dead body to Raja Sukhdev Singh District Hospital Poonch. Deceased was identified as Iftar Ahmed son of Mohd Rashid basically resident of Marha Surankote, currently settled in Kamsar Poonch.
Medical Superintendent DH Poonch Dr. Nusrat Bhatti said that after conducting postmortem and other legal formalities, body was handed over to family for last rites through Police. Station House insp. Kunal Singh Jamwal said that inquest proceedings under 174 CrPC has been initiated in the case.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

