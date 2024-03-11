U.S. Military Ramp Up Security as Gangs Close In on Embassy in Haiti

While gang violence rages throughout Haiti, the tense security situation in Port-au-Prince reached a new level over the weekend as U.S. forces were deployed to shore up protection at the American embassy there. According to reports, U.S. military aircraft touched down at the embassy compound on Sunday, allowing nonessential staff to be evacuated and additional security personnel to be ferried in.

The neighborhood surrounding the embassy lies at the heart of gang-controlled territory in the Haitian capital. As criminal groups have increasingly flexed their muscles, seizing control of more areas and carrying out brazen attacks, concern has grown around protecting diplomatic facilities and personnel.

In a statement, U.S. Southern Command was careful to note that “no Haitians were on board the military aircraft” carrying out the security operation. This appears aimed at preventing speculation that senior officials may have also been leaving the unstable nation.

While family members had already been ordered to depart in July, the recent airlift likely involved rotating security teams and evacuating other non-critical staff. As conditions on the ground continue to deteriorate, ensuring the safety of the U.S. diplomatic presence remains a top priority. Only time will tell if further intervention may be needed to keep gang violence at bay in and around this crucial installation.