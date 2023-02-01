DC inaugurates Pir Panjal Kabaddi League in Doda

NL Corresspondent

Doda, Feb 01: The Pir Panjal Kabaddi League, a three-day sports event was inaugurated today in Doda by Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan along with SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom and Army officers, here in the Sports Stadium .

The event is being organized by the army (10RR) to engage the youth of the region and to promote the sports culture in Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Region. Eight teams from the districts of Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Ramban, and Poonch are participating in this event. The teams will compete against each other in a show of strength, ability, and teamwork.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement as the teams took to the field, eager to showcase their skills. The Army has been working towards promoting sports and fitness activities in the region and the Pir Panjal Kabaddi League is a testament to their efforts. The event is expected to bring together young people from different backgrounds, fostering a sense of unity and community. The Pir Panjal Kabaddi League is an opportunity for the youth of the region to showcase their talent and to take part in a competitive yet friendly sporting event.

Indian Army, Doda has also incorporated Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council to select the potential players for representation at UT & National level. The initiative by the Indian Army is aimed to select talented players at state & national level. Selected players will further drive and inspire their peer group and local youth to achieve excellence in sports. Indian Army, Doda is sponsoring & conducting the event with all essential administrative and logistics support.