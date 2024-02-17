‘Dangal’ girl Suhani Bhatnagar dies of Dermatomyositis

Northlines Newsdesk

Suhani Bhatnagar, the young actress who captivated audiences with her portrayal of young Babita Phogat in the 2016 film Dangal, has passed away at the age of 19.

Suhani, who resided in Sector 17, Faridabad, is scheduled to be cremated at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad.

Speaking to the media, Suhani's father disclosed that two months back, she started to experience hand-edema. At first thought to be normal, the swelling eventually extended to her other hand and then her whole body. They consulted multiple doctors, but her condition was never diagnosed. Suhani was brought to AIIMS approximately 11 days ago, and tests there indicated that she had a rare autoimmune condition called dermatomyositis. Steroids are the only known treatment for this illness. Her body's immune system was impacted by the steroids she took, and her immunity decreased.

Then Suhani's father added that the illness has a protracted healing period according to medical professionals. Suhani, however, became infected in the hospital as a result of her compromised immunity. Her lungs worsened, accumulating fluid and making breathing challenging. On February 16 evening, Suhani breathed her last.

Suhani's mother expressed immense pride in her daughter. She said how Suhani had been modelling since childhood. She was chosen for ‘Dangal' from amongst 25,000 children. She was camera-friendly from a young age. Currently, she was pursuing a course in Mass Communication and Journalism and was in her second year. She wanted to complete her studies and then work in films.

After starring as a young Babita Kumari Phogat in the 2016 movie “Dangal,” Suhani rose to fame. She appeared on screen alongside Zaira Wasim, Sakshi Tanwar, and Aamir Khan. She appeared in a few ads as well.

Following her role in “Dangal,” Suhani decided to take a hiatus from acting to focus on her studies while and her co-star Zaira made a public announcement in June 2019 about her desire to leave the film profession. “Dangal,” released in 2016, is a biographical sports drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari. She didn't use social media frequently. November 2021 was when she last posted.

Aamir Khan's production house confirmed the news via a note that read, “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani.” The note ended with, “Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts May you rest in peace (sic).”

The director of ‘Dangal', Nitesh Tiwari, said, “Suhani's passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My deepest condolences to her family.”

The film, which is produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, tells the tale of amateur wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who develops his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari into the first two female wrestlers in India to compete on the world stage. Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar play the younger Phogat sisters, while Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra depict the adult versions of the sisters.

Medical opinion terms Dermatomyositis is a rare disease that causes muscle inflammation and skin rashes. It's a form of myopathy that's part of a group of muscle diseases called inflammatory myopathies.

There's no cure for dermatomyositis, but you can treat the symptoms with medication, physical therapy, exercise, heat therapy, and rest. Medications include corticosteroids, immunosuppressant drugs, and topical ointments.