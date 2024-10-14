Dance ki Mallika: Sattriya dance exponent from Assam, Mallika Kandali says there is a lot to learn from Bhakti saints

An author, academician and Sattriya dance exponent Mallika Kandali is a firm believer in the great Indian traditions. The future can be best welcomed by the revisiting the past, believes the danseuse, who was in the city recently for a national seminar on Srimanta Sankardev at the Panjab University.



She performed three dance pieces — a Borgeet (raga-based devotional song) on Krishna-gopi bond, another Bharat Vandana and one sequence in Sattriya dance based on Japji Sahib from the Guru Granth Sahib. Receiving immense admiration for her performances, Kandali puts humbly, “I am just a medium. But I must admit, I really felt extremely happy, honoured and privileged to perform in Panjab University. It was great to get such a wonderful audience who appreciated the great work of Srimanta Sankardev.”



The seminar was organised by Srimanta Sankardev Chair, Department of Indian Theatre and Department Of English and Cultural Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Kandali sees many similarities between Srimanta Sankardev and Guru Nanak Dev. “Sankardev was born 20 years before Guru Nanak ji. Both of them preach love, brotherhood, high thinking and simple living,” shares Kandali. Both the seers talk of unity of humankind, irrespective of religion, caste or creed. Kandali insists, “Contemporary life is complex, full of conflicts. So in such a time, it is good to remember and follow the path of these Bhakti saints.”



Training in Sattriya dance since she was eight, Kandali has been learning, practising and now teaching. Sattriya is one of the major Indian classical dance forms that was introduced by the great saint-scholar Srimanta Sankardev and Shri Madhavdev in the 15th century Assam. While this used to be an all-male bastion, over the years there have been women who have taken to this dance form. “Even now in the monastic centres that we call Satra, women are not allowed. But outside, on the secular stages, women have been performing from 60s onwards.”

While initially there was resistance, Kandali has witnessed growing acceptance of women performers. “The challenges to be accepted as a woman Sattriya dancer were overcome long back during the 70s and 80s, but the society still holds prejudices against women. Following spiritual learning from Srimanta Sankardev, I feel that no matter what happens since I have surrendered myself to this devotion of Bhakti through dance performance, I will keep on trying.”



Kandali is passing on her expertise to the next generation through a dance institute — Parampara Pravah at Guwahati. Classical dance forms are only for those who really have a deep interest in arts, Kandali says, “Classical arts are not like the popular item numbers which you see, but there is a constant flow of interest, there is a constant response.” She is happy that the youth is open and enthusiastic about out classical arts. “Quite a few young people are very serious. I really appreciate that. Despite their busy schedules and complex lifestyles, they are giving their best to learn and practice. Sattriya actually gives you the mantra to lead a good lifestyle. It brings peace of mind and the element of spirituality is inculcated.”



An author of three books — Nrityakala Prasanga Aru Sattria Nritya, Sattria: The Living Dance Tradition of Assam and Mati-Akhara: The Grammar of Sattriaa Dance — recitation is another favourite field of Kandali. She has also recited and recorded the poems of many veteran poets of Assam.



Her Punjab visit has left her in awe of Punjabi warmth as well as hospitality. “We have always loved the people of Punjab for their heroism, for their warmth. I have had such lovely times here and wish to reciprocate. Come to Kaziranga, watch our beautiful mighty river Brahmaputra — there is a lot to explore in Assam.”