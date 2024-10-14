back to top
Search
    EntertainmentActor Bala arrested on charges of defamation and cruelty
    Entertainment

    Actor Bala arrested on charges of defamation and cruelty

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Film actor Bala was arrested by the police early on Monday following a complaint filed by his ex-wife, a singer, and their daughter.

    Police said the charges include defamation via social media, insulting womanhood, and cruelty towards children.

    Bala was taken into custody from his home early on Monday.  He is expected to be produced before a court soon, police said.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Does Siddique murder highlight growing power tussle between D company and Lawrence Bishnoi gang?
    Next article
    Dance ki Mallika: Sattriya dance exponent from Assam, Mallika Kandali says there is a lot to learn from Bhakti saints
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Dance ki Mallika: Sattriya dance exponent from Assam, Mallika Kandali says there is a lot to learn from Bhakti saints

    Northlines Northlines -
    An author, academician and Sattriya dance exponent Mallika Kandali...

    Does Siddique murder highlight growing power tussle between D company and Lawrence Bishnoi gang?

    Northlines Northlines -
    Baba Siddique--the NCP leader-- was gunned down by three...

    Aditi Rao Hydari makes a statement in Tarun Tahiliani’s OTT collection at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

    Northlines Northlines -
    Lakme Fashion Week, in partnership with FDCI, was a...

    In Delhi, it’s political!

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a city where the Dasehra season is synonymous...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WordPress Takes Control of Popular ACF Plugin in Dispute with Hosting...

    New technique to combat post-surgery tumour recurrence in cancer patients

    11 Artificial Intelligence, 6 quantum projects get $2 million in research...