CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami wins J-K’s Kulgam seat for fifth consecutive time

JAMMU: CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami won the Assembly election from the Kulgam seat in Jammu and Kashmir for the fifth time by defeating former head of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) member Sayar Ahmad Reshi by more than 7800 votes.

Tarigami secured 33634 votes and won the seat by a margin of 7838 votes, defeating his nearest rival Reshi, who received 25796 votes.

Reshi was contesting the polls for the first time.