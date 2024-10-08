JAMMU: CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami won the Assembly election from the Kulgam seat in Jammu and Kashmir for the fifth time by defeating former head of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) member Sayar Ahmad Reshi by more than 7800 votes.
Tarigami secured 33634 votes and won the seat by a margin of 7838 votes, defeating his nearest rival Reshi, who received 25796 votes.
Reshi was contesting the polls for the first time.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami wins J-K’s Kulgam seat for fifth consecutive time
Date:
JAMMU: CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami won the Assembly election from the Kulgam seat in Jammu and Kashmir for the fifth time by defeating former head of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) member Sayar Ahmad Reshi by more than 7800 votes.