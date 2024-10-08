back to top
    CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami wins J-K’s Kulgam seat for fifth consecutive time

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    : CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami won the Assembly election from the Kulgam seat in  Jammu and for the fifth time by defeating former head of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) member Sayar Ahmad Reshi by more than 7800 votes.
    Tarigami secured 33634 votes and won the seat by a margin of 7838 votes, defeating his nearest rival Reshi, who received 25796 votes.
    Reshi was contesting the polls for the first time.

