back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirAttempts were made to destroy NC over last five years: Omar Abdullah
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Attempts were made to destroy NC over last five years: Omar Abdullah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Budgam (J-K), Oct 8: Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said many attempts were made to destroy his party over the last five years by creating new outfits which have been decimated in this election.
    The former chief minister won Ganderbal and Budgam seats, defeating his nearest rivals from PDP by over 10,000 votes and 18,000 votes, respectively.
    “There were attempts to destroy the NC over the last five years. So many parties were created here, whose only aim was to destroy the NC. But, God's grace has been on us and those who tried to destroy us, have been decimated in the process,” Abdullah told reporters here after receiving his winning certificate from the returning officer for the Budgam seat.
    “I am thankful to the voters in Budgam for voting for me, making me successful and giving me an opportunity to serve the people of J-K once again,” he said.
    Abdullah said the verdict has increased the party's responsibilities.
    “It is our duty now to come up to the expectations of the people through our work and that is what our endeavour would be for the next five years,” he added.
    He also expressed gratitude to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti after she congratulated the NC for the spectacular win.
    The National Conference-Congress alliance is likely to form the government in   and as poll trends on Tuesday showed the combine ahead in 51 of the 90 seats while the BJP was leading in 28.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami wins J-K’s Kulgam seat for fifth consecutive time
    Next article
    J-K BJP ‘poster boy’ Raina’s leadership pays off with party’s best-ever show in polls
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K Election: Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party, Jamaat-e-Islami fail to make any impact

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 8: The results of assembly elections in...

    J-K BJP ‘poster boy’ Raina’s leadership pays off with party’s best-ever show in polls

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 8:  Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina,...

    CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami wins J-K’s Kulgam seat for fifth consecutive time

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU: CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami won the Assembly...

    Haryana Voters Favor BJP; J&K Picks NC-Congress Alliance in Poll Upset

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 8: The BJP coasted towards a...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Election: Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party, Jamaat-e-Islami fail to make...

    J-K BJP ‘poster boy’ Raina’s leadership pays off with party’s best-ever...

    CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami wins J-K’s Kulgam seat for fifth...