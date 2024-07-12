back to top
Search
    IndiaConsider climate change-related adaptation while building infrastructure: Prez to MES probationers
    India

    Consider climate change-related adaptation while building infrastructure: Prez to MES probationers

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday asked a group of Military Engineering Service (MES) probationers to take into account adaptation and mitigation related to climate change while building infrastructure.

    Addressing the officers, who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu said that MES is one of the important units associated with the country's security as it not only serves the three services of the Indian Army, but also provides its services to many other units of the Ministry of .

    The president told the MES officers that while building infrastructure, they also have to take into account adaptation and mitigation related to climate change.

    “She said the carbon footprint of the work they will be doing should be minimal. She was happy to note that MES is making efforts in this direction,” according to a statement issued by the president's office.

    Murmu said the aim of the MES is to ensure that “our defense forces continue to have strong infrastructure and good facilities. Therefore, the test of MES officers' success will be the infrastructure or facilities they provide to meet the standards of reliability and quality.”

    She advised the MES officers to always remain vigilant.

    Murmu said they have to earn their respect by maintaining the highest quality in their services.

    The president said the responsibility of MES officers is not only technical, but also ethical and managerial.

    “They should have the resolve that in their every work, there should be an efficient and effective use of the country's resources,” Murmu said.

    She said that their efficiency and morality will strengthen the security of the nation.

    Previous article
    Amritpal Singh’s brother Harpreet held by Jalandhar police in drug case
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Amritpal Singh’s brother Harpreet held by Jalandhar police in drug case

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chandigarh: Radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal...

    India, Qatar agree to expeditiously address bilateral trade issues, facilitate trade promotion

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: India and Qatar have agreed to expeditiously...

    SC To Consider Listing PIL For Court-Monitored SIT Probe Into Electoral Bond Scheme

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to...

    Farmers’ body to renew agitation, submit memo to PM Modi, LOP Gandhi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Farmers’ body Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which led the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amritpal Singh’s brother Harpreet held by Jalandhar police in drug case

    India, Qatar agree to expeditiously address bilateral trade issues, facilitate trade...

    SC To Consider Listing PIL For Court-Monitored SIT Probe Into Electoral...