    India
    India

    Amritpal Singh's brother Harpreet held by Jalandhar police in drug case

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Chandigarh: Radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's brother Harpreet Singh has been apprehended by Jalandhar police in a drug case, a senior police official said on Friday.

    Harpreet Singh was nabbed by Jalandhar Rural police on Thursday evening, the official said. He was found to be in possession of some drugs, the official added. Police said that further investigations are on in the matter. Amritpal Singh is currently lodged in a prison in Assam's Dibrugarh district for offences under the Security Act. Recently, he was flown to Delhi on a four-day custody parole for taking oath as a member.

    Having fought the 2024 as an independent, Amritpal Singh won from the Khadoor Sahib seat defeating Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira.

    He, who heads the ‘Waris De' outfit and has styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was jailed along with nine of his associates under the NSA. Amritpal Singh was arrested in Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters on February 23 last year barged into the Ajnala police station breaking barricades, brandishing swords and guns, and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides from custody.

     

     

     

    India, Qatar agree to expeditiously address bilateral trade issues, facilitate trade promotion
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

