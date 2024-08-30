Congressnot to declare any CM candidate in Haryana before assembly polls

By Rahil Nora Chopra

Both the Sirsa MP, Kumari Selja, and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala of the Congress Party have expressed their strong desire to contest the assembly election's from Haryana but state in-charge Deepak Babaria has gone on record to say that no MP will be taken in consideration for tickets and they need not contest the Haryana polls. If they still want to, they can do so only after seeking the permission of the party president Mallikarjun Kharge According to sources, Randeep Surjewala has now been asking assembly ticket to his son. On the other hand, Kumari Selja supporters have shown strong faith and expressed favour in her as the chief ministerial candidate. Hooda camp has already pitched Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the pre-poll chief ministerial candidate. Selja is a powerful and prominent Dalit woman face in the Congress with proximity to the Gandhis. She can influence over nine assembly seats and if her workers are demoralised and decide to not work, it would end up harming the party. Meanwhile the Congress is unlikely to announce anyone as the chief minister candidate before results, but with Hooda Sr being the front-runner, the Grand Old Party hopes to capitalise on the negative feedback the BJP is receiving in the state.