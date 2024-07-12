Congress to demand chairing of standing committee on Finance, Home

By Rahil Nora Chopra

In the forthcoming session of parliament which commences from July 22 and scheduled to end on August 12, Congress will put forth its demand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government for the chairmanship of Standing Committee on Finance and Home, as previously under the successive regimes of Atal Behari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh governments, chairmanship of these two committees was given to the main opposition party. The session will see the government presenting its first full budget after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the economic survey, and potentially a host of crucial legislative business. The two top allies of the BJP — the TDP and the JD(U) — will also be looking forward to the budget in respect to their states' demands for schemes and funds for development.