    Congress Leader Accuses Ruling BJP of Misleading Haryana Farmers Ahead of State Polls

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Farmers across have been deceived by the ruling BJP's empty promises according to Congress MP Kumari Selja. During a statewide padyatra (foot march) organized by the opposition party in Faridabad yesterday, Selja slammed the BJP government for only courting farmers' vote close to elections.

    Speaking to locals gathered at the event, Selja pulled no punches in criticizing the BJP's handling of over the past decade. She described the recent announcement of minimum support prices (MSPs) for all crops as a “lollipop” aimed at misleading voters. The Congress leader questioned why the ruling party took no action when thousands of farmers staged prolonged protests on Delhi's borders two years ago, leading to over 700 deaths.

    According to Selja, farmers' repeated demands have fallen on deaf ears under BJP rule. She claimed the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission were never implemented, and no committee was formed to properly address agricultural issues. “Farmers were ignored all these years, but have now become dear to the BJP with polls around the corner,” the Congress MP remarked scathingly.

    Looking ahead to the 2025 Haryana Assembly elections, Selja predicted the BJP would face the people's wrath for its oppressive policies. She said only the Congress can form the next state government, as voters have grown tired of the current misgovernance. The padyatra saw Selja united local party workers in calling for a change, with former PCC secretary Baljeet Kaushik among those extending support.

    4 Punjab Police Officers Arrested For Framing Local Man In Bogus Drug Case 5 Years Ago
    Sunita Kejriwal pushes Aam Aadmi Party’s agenda of ‘badlav’ or change for Haryana
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

