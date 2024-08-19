back to top
    JammuCongress appoints Gokul Butail as War Room Chairperson for J&K
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Congress appoints Gokul Butail as War Room Chairperson for J&K

    , Aug 18: The Congress has appointed senior leader Gokul Butail as war room chairperson for  Jammu and ahead of the assembly polls scheduled to be held in three phases.

    According to a press release, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that the party president has approved the revised proposal for the appointment of war room chairpersons for Maharashtra, and Jammu & Kashmir for the upcoming assembly elections, with immediate effect:

    Per statement, senior leader Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy has been appointed the war room chairperson for Maharashtra, Naveen Sharma for Haryana and Gokul Butail for Jammu and Kashmir.

    It added that Sasikanth Senthil will continue to be then war room chairman.

