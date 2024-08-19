back to top
Search
    JammuMedia Committees constituted for examining cases of paid news, Advt
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    Media Committees constituted for examining cases of paid news, Advt

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 17: In the wake of scheduled Assembly elections in Jammu and , office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K today constituted a State Level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) for examining all cases of paid news.

    Headed by the Chief electoral Officer, J&K, the MCMC comprises ECI appointed observer Director Information, J&K; Joint Director, PIB Srinagar; Neeraj Rohmetra (Executive Editor, Daily Excelsior) among eight members.

    Besides, a Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) in the office of Chief Electoral Officer has also been constituted. This five-member MCMC is headed by Special Secretary in the office of CEO, J&K and will entertain application for advertisement for television channels and cable network by all registered political parties , organizations or groups of person having their headquarters/ registered offices in J&K.

    The State Level MCMC shall decide appeal from both district and Addl/Joint Chief Electoral Officer Committees on Certification of Advertisement and examine all cases of Paid News on appeal against the decision of district MCMC or cases that they may take up suo moto.

    MCMC in the office of Chief Electoral Officer will entertain applications for certification for advertisement on television channel and cable network by all registered political parties having their headquarters in Union Territory and all organizations or group of persons or associations having their registered offices in the UT.

    The Returning Officer of every Parliamentary Constituency has been declared as Designated Officer for the purpose of entertaining applications for certification of an advertisement proposed to be issued on cable network or television channel by an individual candidate contesting the election.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Chhari Mubarak to be taken to Amarnath Shrine today
    Next article
    Congress appoints Gokul Butail as War Room Chairperson for J&K
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Former minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali joins BJP We want tourism, not terrorism: Reddy

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 17: Ahead of the Assembly elections, former...

    SC takes cognisance of Kolkata Rape-Murder Case, hearing on Aug 20

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU: The Supreme Court on Sunday took suo motu...

    Congress appoints Gokul Butail as War Room Chairperson for J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 18: The Congress has appointed senior leader...

    Chhari Mubarak to be taken to Amarnath Shrine today

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Chhari Mubarak, the saffron-robed holy mace...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali joins BJP We want tourism,...

    J&K Polls: MHA asks CAPFs to retain forces after Amarnath Yatra

    SC takes cognisance of Kolkata Rape-Murder Case, hearing on Aug 20