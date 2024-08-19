Media Committees constituted for examining cases of paid news, Advt

JAMMU, Aug 17: In the wake of scheduled Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K today constituted a State Level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) for examining all cases of paid news.

Headed by the Chief electoral Officer, J&K, the MCMC comprises ECI appointed observer Director Information, J&K; Joint Director, PIB Srinagar; Neeraj Rohmetra (Executive Editor, Daily Excelsior) among eight members.

Besides, a Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) in the office of Chief Electoral Officer has also been constituted. This five-member MCMC is headed by Special Secretary in the office of CEO, J&K and will entertain application for advertisement for television channels and cable network by all registered political parties , organizations or groups of person having their headquarters/ registered offices in J&K.

The State Level MCMC shall decide appeal from both district and Addl/Joint Chief Electoral Officer Committees on Certification of Advertisement and examine all cases of Paid News on appeal against the decision of district MCMC or cases that they may take up suo moto.

MCMC in the office of Chief Electoral Officer will entertain applications for certification for advertisement on television channel and cable network by all registered political parties having their headquarters in Union Territory and all organizations or group of persons or associations having their registered offices in the UT.

The Returning Officer of every Parliamentary Constituency has been declared as Designated Officer for the purpose of entertaining applications for certification of an advertisement proposed to be issued on cable network or television channel by an individual candidate contesting the election.