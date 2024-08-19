back to top
    Chhari Mubarak to be taken to Amarnath Shrine today

    SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Chhari Mubarak, the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva, will be carried to the Amarnath holy cave shrine on Monday for traditional prayers and rituals.

    After a night's halt, Chhari Mubarak left Sheshnag camp on Sunday morning for Panchtarani camp on the occasion of ‘Shravan Shukla Paksh Chaturdashi', custodian of the holy mace Mahant Deependra Giri said.

    He said the holy mace crossed Mahaguns Top at an altitude of 14,800 feet along with a group of Sadhus.

    Mahaguns Top is the highest peak en route to the Holy Shrine of Swami Amarnath Ji.

    The holy mace reached the Panchtarani camp in the afternoon.

    The Chhari-Mubarak will be carried to the Holy Cave on Monday morning on the occasion of ‘Sharavan Purnima' and traditional puja and rituals shall be performed amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.

    This will mark the ritual culmination of the annual .

     

