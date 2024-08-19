SC takes cognisance of Kolkata Rape-Murder Case, hearing on Aug 20

JAMMU: The Supreme Court on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old resident doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata that has sparked nationwide outrage and widespread protests and strikes by medical professionals. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chadrachud will hear the case on August 20.

This comes a day after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) held a 24-hour nationwide strike to protest the tragic incident that took place at a seminar hall of the state-run hospital on August 9. The medical body has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, listing out demands around hospital security, a central protection act for healthcare workers, and a proper investigation of the case.

The IMA's nationwide strike, joined by doctors from government and private hospitals across the country, included the complete withdrawal of routine outpatient department (OPD) services and elective surgeries, while all essential and emergency services were maintained.

While the IMA 24-hour strike ended early Sunday morning, several resident doctors' associations (RDAs) continued their protests in major hospitals across India for a seventh consecutive day, citing unresolved safety concerns for healthcare professionals. The decision to continue comes in response to what they deem inadequate assurances from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to the incident.

The ministry issued a notice on August 17, promising the formation of a committee to suggest safety measures. The doctors' body, however, expressed disappointment, saying the previous committees have failed to deliver significant results.

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi, Chandigarh's Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru are among the major RDAs that continue to strike.

Members of the Delhi RDA also took out a candle march on Sunday. “As approved in our general body meeting, residents from all medical colleges and institutions in Delhi will gather for a candle march protest in Connaught Place,” a statement from the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital RDA read.

The investigating officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are looking into the call details and chats of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with their probe into the rape and murder of the doctor.

Ghosh, who appeared before the CBI officers on the third consecutive day on Sunday, was asked to furnish details of the phone calls he made before and after the incident at the hospital, an officer of the central probe agency said. “We have a list of questions for him”, a CBI officer said.

The CBI has questioned over 20 people, including a couple of officers of the Kolkata Police, so far. The former principal had resigned from the post two days after the woman's body was found on August 9.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all state police forces to provide situation reports every two hours amid protests by doctors, nursing staff, and other medical professionals. In a communication to the state police forces, the home ministry said that the law and order situation of all states should be monitored in view of the protests.

“Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room (New Delhi) by Fax/Email/WhatsApp from 1600 hours today”, the communication sent on Friday had said.