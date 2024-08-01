back to top
    India
    Cong sets up screening committees for Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, J&K

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 1: The Congress on Thursday set up screening committees for , Maharashtra, Jharkhand and and to zero in on candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

    For Haryana, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Ajay Maken as the chairman of the screening committee with Manickam Tagore, Jignesh Mevani and Srinivas B V as members.

    Madhusudan Mistry has been named the chairman of the screening committee for Maharashtra with Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Mansoor Ali Khan and Sirivella Prasad as members.

    For Jharkhand, Girish Chodankar was named the chairman and Poonam Paswan and Prakash Joshi members.

    Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been named the chairman of the screening committee for Jammu and Kashmir with Anto Antony and Sachin Rao members.

    The assembly polls are to be held in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand and there is also the possibility of elections in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

    With the assembly polls in key states coming up, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi had said on Wednesday the “mahaul (public mood)” is in the party's favour but cautioned against complacency and over confidence after the goodwill generated for it in the .

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

