back to top
Search
    IndiaCBI files first charge sheet in alleged NEET exam paper leak case...
    India

    CBI files first charge sheet in alleged NEET exam paper leak case against 13 accused

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 1: The CBI has filed its first charge sheet in the alleged NEET UG examination paper leak case naming 13 people as accused, officials said Thursday.

    In its charge sheet filed before a special CBI court in Patna, the agency has invoked IPC sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating, destruction of evidence among others.

    The central agency has named 13 accused people – Nitish Kumar, Amit Anand, Sikander Yadvendu, Ashutosh Kumar-1, Roshan Kumar, Manish Prakash, Ashutosh Kumar-2, Akhilesh Kumar, Avdesh Kumar, Anurag Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, Shivnandan Kumar and Ayush Raj.

    They were arrested by Bihar Police during its probe between the date of examination May 5 and the day CBI took over investigation on June 23, the officials said.

    The charge sheet mentions the alleged role of the 13 accused and the probe details, they said.

    “It may be recalled that this case was initially registered at Shastri Nagar Police Station, Patna on May 05, 2024 and later transferred to CBI on June 23, 2024. CBI has utilized advanced Forensic Techniques, Artificial Intelligence , CCTV footages, Tower location analysis, etc. to gather evidence against the accused,” CBI's spokesperson said.

    The CBI has so far arrested 25 accused while 15 have been arrested by the Bihar Police.

    The central probe agency has kept its probe open against the masterminds and key accused who had orchestrated and executed the alleged leak from Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand which will be detailed in upcoming charge sheets, the officials said.

    During its investigation in the NEET paper leak case, the agency arrested main accused Pankaj Kumar who had stolen the NEET UG paper from Oasis School in connivance with principal Ehsanul Haque, also the NTA city coordinator, and vice principal Imtiaz Alam, who was the centre superintendent on May 5, the date of the examination.

    All three have been arrested by the agency. Their roles will be part of upcoming charge sheets, the officials said.

    The CBI managed to pinpoint the school as the source of leaked paper from the half burnt papers recovered from a hostel in Patna.

    The agency has found that the trunks containing the NEET UG 2024 question papers were brought to the school and kept in the control room in the morning of May 5.

    Minutes after the trunks arrived, the principal and vice principal illegally allowed Kumar the access to the room where the trunks were kept.

    Kumar, a 2017-batch civil engineer from the Institute of Technology in Jamshedpur, allegedly used sophisticated tools to open the trunk and access the question papers from the trunk, the officials said.

    The CBI has seized the tools and CCTV footage of the room where the trunks were kept, they said.

    The paper was solved at Hazaribagh on the morning of examination by a set of seven solvers who are studying in MBBS courses at AIIMS Patna, RIMS Ranchi and a Medical College in Bharatpur. The agency has arrested alleged solvers.

     

     

    Previous article
    Cong sets up screening committees for Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, J&K
    Next article
    Over 2.1 lakh Indians renounced Indian citizenship in 2023: Govt
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Nissan rolls in X-TRAIL in India at INR 49.92 Lakhs

    Northlines Northlines -
    Gurugram: Nissan Motor India (NMIPL) today announced the pricing for...

    Over 2.1 lakh Indians renounced Indian citizenship in 2023: Govt

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 1: More than 2.16 lakh Indians...

    Cong sets up screening committees for Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 1: The Congress on Thursday set...

    Don’t create fear among Muslims, agenda won’t last long: Pradhan to opposition in Lok Sabha

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nissan rolls in X-TRAIL in India at INR 49.92 Lakhs

    PNB MetLife launches Bharat Manufacturing Fund

    KSB launches Global Case Competition to Boost MSIS Prog