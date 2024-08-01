CBI files first charge sheet in alleged NEET exam paper leak case against 13 accused

New Delhi, Aug 1: The CBI has filed its first charge sheet in the alleged NEET UG examination paper leak case naming 13 people as accused, officials said Thursday.

In its charge sheet filed before a special CBI court in Patna, the agency has invoked IPC sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating, destruction of evidence among others.

The central agency has named 13 accused people – Nitish Kumar, Amit Anand, Sikander Yadvendu, Ashutosh Kumar-1, Roshan Kumar, Manish Prakash, Ashutosh Kumar-2, Akhilesh Kumar, Avdesh Kumar, Anurag Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, Shivnandan Kumar and Ayush Raj.

They were arrested by Bihar Police during its probe between the date of examination May 5 and the day CBI took over investigation on June 23, the officials said.

The charge sheet mentions the alleged role of the 13 accused and the probe details, they said.

“It may be recalled that this case was initially registered at Shastri Nagar Police Station, Patna on May 05, 2024 and later transferred to CBI on June 23, 2024. CBI has utilized advanced Forensic Techniques, Artificial Intelligence Technology, CCTV footages, Tower location analysis, etc. to gather evidence against the accused,” CBI's spokesperson said.

The CBI has so far arrested 25 accused while 15 have been arrested by the Bihar Police.

The central probe agency has kept its probe open against the masterminds and key accused who had orchestrated and executed the alleged leak from Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand which will be detailed in upcoming charge sheets, the officials said.

During its investigation in the NEET paper leak case, the agency arrested main accused Pankaj Kumar who had stolen the NEET UG paper from Oasis School in connivance with principal Ehsanul Haque, also the NTA city coordinator, and vice principal Imtiaz Alam, who was the centre superintendent on May 5, the date of the examination.

All three have been arrested by the agency. Their roles will be part of upcoming charge sheets, the officials said.

The CBI managed to pinpoint the school as the source of leaked paper from the half burnt papers recovered from a hostel in Patna.

The agency has found that the trunks containing the NEET UG 2024 question papers were brought to the school and kept in the control room in the morning of May 5.

Minutes after the trunks arrived, the principal and vice principal illegally allowed Kumar the access to the room where the trunks were kept.

Kumar, a 2017-batch civil engineer from the National Institute of Technology in Jamshedpur, allegedly used sophisticated tools to open the trunk and access the question papers from the trunk, the officials said.

The CBI has seized the tools and CCTV footage of the room where the trunks were kept, they said.

The paper was solved at Hazaribagh on the morning of examination by a set of seven solvers who are studying in MBBS courses at AIIMS Patna, RIMS Ranchi and a Medical College in Bharatpur. The agency has arrested alleged solvers.