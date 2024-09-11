back to top
    Cong President Kharge to arrive in Kashmir for Public Rally

    Srinagar, Sep 10 (KINS): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will arrive in tomorrow to address a public rally in Anantnag.

    According to the and Kashmir Unit of the Indian Congress, the public meeting will start at 11:30 AM in Anantnag.

    “Key Congress leaders like Bharat Sinh Solanki, who is in charge of party affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, state president Tariq Hameed Karra, and general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir will also be there”.

    This visit is important as Congress is trying to connect with people ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

    Kharge is expected to talk about the party's plans for the development and welfare of Jammu and Kashmir if they win.

    Kharge is also expected to meet with party leaders during his visit to review election preparations and the party's work in the region. The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will take place in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, with vote counting on October 8. (KINS)

     

