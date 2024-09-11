back to top
    BJP rebel Adv CM Sharma files nomination from Jammu East

    Tawi: Former senior BJP leader and Convenor of Tawi Andolan, Advocate Chander Mohan Sharma filed nomination papers from Jammu East Assembly Constituency as an independent candidate, here today. Sharma with a large of his supporters paid his tributes to Sher-e-Duggar late Pt Prem Nath Dogra at Dogra Chowk before filing his nomination papers.

    Former BJP activists who resigned in protest against the distribution of tickets and activists of Tawi Andolan accompanied Chander Mohan Sharma in procession to the office of Returning Officer.

    Few days ago, Chander Mohan Sharma resigned from Bharatiya Janta Party over the issue of wrong and unjust distribution of party tickets for upcoming Assembly elections. After his resignation from the BJP, he announced his candidacy as an independent candidate from Jammu East seat. Pertinent to mention that CM Sharma had been associated with the RSS,  Bharitya Jan Sangh and BJP for the last over five and a half decades and faced multiple prison terms as a BJP activist.

    Addressing the gathering, CM Sharma appeals people of Jammu East constituency to vote and support him as they had supported him during the Tawi Andolan Movement. Sharma emphasized that while the ideology of the RSS and BJP are deep rooted into his heart and believes in the leadership of Narendra Modi, he cannot accept BJP thrusting undeserving candidates against the wishes of the people.

    He said the voice of people of Jammu, has been always stifled and their political interests are compromised by the current leader of J&K BJP leaders who have failed in understanding the aspirations of the Jammu people. He accused the Jammu BJP leaders of serious disconnect with the common people.

    Cong President Kharge to arrive in Kashmir for Public Rally
    JKCA Case: ED plea in Srinagar Court seeking addition of fresh charges against Farooq Abdullah
