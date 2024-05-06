back to top
IndiaCong criticises Modi Govt’s China policy
India

Cong criticises Modi Govt’s China policy

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 6:  The Congress on Monday targeted the Modi Government on Chinese transgressions, and asked whether it has “surrendered” thousands of square kilometres in Depsang and Demchok to China or is it still trying to return to the status quo ante before May 5, 2020.

On the fourth anniversary of the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops at Pangong Tso in eastern   that culminated in the fatal engagement in Galwan on June 15, 2020 in which 20 soldiers were killed, the Congress also asked the Prime Minister when he will take responsibility for the “abysmal failure” of his China policy.

“Has anyone been held accountable for 's biggest strategic and intelligence lapse in several decades,” AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked in a post on X.

Posing questions to the Prime Minister, he asked, “Do you still believe your 19 June 2020 statement, made after 20 of our soldiers gave their lives in Galwan, that ‘Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai' (No one has entered India nor has anyone occupied any post)”.

“Has your Government surrendered to Chinese control over thousands of square kilometres in Depsang and Demchok for the foreseeable future or are you still trying to return to the status quo ante before 5 May 2020,” he asked.

Taking on Modi, he charged that, “The PM's clean chit to China four days later when he said ‘Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai' was a profound insult to our fallen soldiers and became the legitimisation of Chinese control over 2,000 square kilometres of land in eastern  Ladakh.”

Despite 21 rounds of military talks over four years, the situation remains unfavourable. 's Superintendent of Police has clearly shown that our troops were unable to reach 26 out of 65 patrolling points that they could access prior to May 5, 2020, Ramesh claimed.

China's aggressive build up and intrusions are not restricted to  Ladakh, he said, adding that along Arunachal Pradesh, the Chinese continue to build forces and infrastructure that pose a direct threat to India's Siliguri Corridor, which connects northeast India with the rest of the country. (Agencies)

 

 

Reports of NEET-UG Question Paper Leak baseless, every single paper has been accounted for: NTA
