Confident Of Win In J’khand, Maharashtra But ‘Watchful’ Of Haryana-Like ‘Mischief’ By BJP: Ramesh

NEW DELHI: The Congress is confident of securing a decisive mandate in Jharkhand and Maharashtra but is “extra watchful” to avoid a repeat of any Haryana-like “last-minute mischief” by the BJP and the local administration, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Monday.

In an interview with PTI, Ramesh said the decision on the chief ministerial face of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra would be taken after the November 23 results and expressed confidence that the selection of the alliance's chief ministerial face would be a “smooth affair”.

As the campaign heats up for the assembly polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, Ramesh dismissed suggestions that the momentum had shifted away from the INDIA bloc following the Congress' defeat in Haryana and said the alliance was confident of securing a decisive mandate in the two states.

“It is true that the result in Haryana was unexpected as far as the Congress is concerned. We are confident in Maharashtra where we have a very strong alliance, and we are very confident in Jharkhand where also we are fighting in an alliance,” the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.

“We are confident but we are extra watchful, we don't want a repeat of the Haryana situation in all the last-minute mischief that can be played by the BJP and the local administration. We are more watchful (this time),” he said.

The Congress has a positive agenda in Jharkhand and the alliance is running on the five years of achievements of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress government, he said.

In Maharashtra, the MVA government was destabilised by the BJP after about two years and the Mahayuti government ruled for three years, he said.

Ajit Pawar and several other MLAs broke away from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by his uncle Sharad Pawar and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state last year.

Prior to that, in June 2022, Eknath Shinde led a section of Shiv Sena MLAs to rebel against the leadership of then party president and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. After the split, the Shinde-led party formed an alliance government with the BJP and he took over as chief minister.

The Mahayuti government of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP has betrayed the people of Maharashtra, particularly the farmers and the weaker sections, Ramesh alleged.

“So we are confident but we are careful and watchful,” he added.

On who the chief minister could be if the MVA won a majority, Ramesh said, “We are not fighting a ‘kaun banega mukhyamantri', we are fighting for — whose government will be formed — MVA or that of the Mahayuti. We are fighting for getting a decisive mandate for the MVA and I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that the selection of the CM face will be a smooth affair.”

“But that is not the question, it is very premature, we have to get the majority,” he added.

Ramesh asserted that elections in India were not a beauty contest between individuals but a choice between political parties, political alliances, their agendas, their manifestoes and their performance.

On the bickering over seat sharing among INDIA bloc allies in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, Ramesh said it was “natural” as there were a lot of aspirants.

It reflects the fact that there is a lot of enthusiasm for getting tickets from the Congress in both Jharkhand and Maharashtra, he claimed.

“You look at the cracks that have appeared in the Mahayuti alliance. The difference between the BJP on the one side and Ajit Pawar's NCP on the other and between the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are there (before the people). So, I don't think one can single out the problems in the MVA alliance in seat sharing,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh acknowledged that it was a “tough bargain” among MVA constituents, noting that everybody wanted to maximise their position.

“On November 6, we are going to hold a big rally in Mumbai where all the leaders of the MVA, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and (Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi, will be there. We will be releasing our guarantees for the elections,” he said.