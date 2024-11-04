Canada temple ‘attack’: Indian consulate’s request for security ‘intentionally’ ignored: VHP

Agencies

NEW DELHI: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Monday said the “attack” on a Hindu temple in Canada was a cause of concern and alleged that the Indian consulate's prior request to the Canadian administration for providing security was “intentionally” ignored.

Protesters carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at Brampton's Hindu Sabha Temple on Sunday, prompting the High Commission of India in Ottawa to issue a strong statement, condemning the attack by the “anti-India” elements.

Reacting to the incident, VHP international president Alok Kumar said the attack was a cause of concern, more so because a consular camp had been organised by the Indian consulate at the temple.

The Indian consulate had informed the police about the event three days ago and had specifically said that in view of the security environment in Canada, adequate protection was required for the camp and the temple, he said.

“The request was ignored,” Kumar said, adding that it was not the first time that a Hindu temple in Canada had been attacked.

Earlier, Hindu temples were attacked in Greater Toronto and British Columbia. The BAPS temple in Edmonton was also attacked, he said.

“We had seen a statement by Prime Minister Trudeau on Deepawali. He noted that the Indo Canadians form the biggest migrant groups in Canada. He also said that they had become the greatest contributors to the life of Canada. And had assured them safety, and security. That has not happened,” Kumar said.

“We do believe that this may be rather intentional,” he said, adding, “We condemn the attack”.

The VHP chief criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and hoped that his government would take “firm and determined action” to stop the incidents of attack on Hindu temples in the country.