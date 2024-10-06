back to top
    Confident of pro-development votes in J-K, BJP to form govt: Pradeep Bhandari

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Oct 6: With exit polls projecting a tight race in   and (J-K), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari expressed confidence that the party would receive strong support for its pro-development agenda.
    Bhandari said, “We are confident that, whether in Jammu or the Valley, the party will secure pro-development votes. We have observed similar trends in Chhattisgarh, where the BJP formed the government, and we are expecting the same outcome in .”
    He further noted that polling feedback pointed towards a BJP victory in J-K.
    “A BJP government will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir. The feedback received from the polling has strongly indicated this. The elections held after the abrogation of Article 370 were a historic moment and a victory for democracy,” Bhandari added.
    Commenting on the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Bhandari suggested that they should not be considered a significant contender due to their poor vote share in previous elections.
    “One shouldn't take the PDP seriously because they received only eight percent of the votes last time. Mehbooba Mufti lost her own seat, and BJP received three times the number of votes. The PDP or Congress's internal surveys predicting their victory are flawed. When the results come out on October 8, we all know who will win,” Bhandari said.
    However, the Axis My India exit poll on Saturday, October 5, predicted a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, with the National Conference-Congress alliance slightly ahead and the BJP trailing close behind.
    According to Axis My India, the NC-Congress alliance can win 35-45 seats whereas the BJP can win 24-34 seats.
    Notably, the majority mark to form the government in the Union Territory is 46 and the prediction has shown no one above the mark.

    Kashmir higher reaches receive snowfall, Rains lash plains
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

