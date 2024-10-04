Barbie Launches New Diwali Doll Designed by Famous Indian Fashion Designer Anita Dongre

Barbie has launched a new doll to honor the important Hindu festival of Diwali. In an exciting collaboration, iconic American doll brand Barbie partnered with renowned Indian designer Anita Dongre to create a culturally authentic Diwali Barbie.



The doll takes inspiration from Dongre's hometown of Jaipur and is dressed in a traditional Indian ensemble featuring elements symbolic of strength and beauty. Dongre hope the doll will help represent modern Indian woman as intelligent, empowered and proud of their cultural roots.



It's the first time Barbie has collaborated with an Indian designer internationally. Dongre drew from her childhood memories playing with homemade dolls to design this meaningful Diwali doll. She hopes it will spark creativity and cultural appreciation in young girls worldwide.



The exquisitely crafted doll in Dongre's signature floral style is now available, just in time for lights, hope, love and new beginnings as families worldwide celebrate Diwali. This thoughtful collaboration is a win for inclusion and cultural exchange.