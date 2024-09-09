Complex shoulder arthroscopy performed at Livasa Hospital

NL Corresspondent

Nawanshahr: A successful complex shoulder arthroscopy procedure was performed by Dr. Joseph J.B. Mal, associate director orthopaedics& joint replacement at Livasa hospital, Nawanshahr recently. The surgery was performed on a patient with severe stiffness in the right shoulder, resulting from a history of recurrent dislocations. The patient was brought to Livasa with significant impairment in his daily activities due to stiffness in his dominant right shoulder. The patient's medical history revealed repeated shoulder dislocations triggered by minor incidents, leading to restricted shoulder movement and secondary stiffness.

Upon thorough clinical and radiological evaluation, the patient was diagnosed with recurrent dislocation of the right shoulder (OLD) accompanied by stiffness, potential rotator cuff tear, and impingement syndrome of the shoulder. Given the complexity of the case, Dr. Joseph J.B. Mal performed a minimally invasive Keyhole (arthroscopic) surgery, which involved precise surgical releases of the joint capsule and subacromial decompression.

The delicate operation required careful balance to address the stiffness without causing further dislocations while restoring the functional range of motion in the shoulder joint.